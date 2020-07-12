The 10 Best Gay Dating Sites For Men (LGBTQ+)

Gay dating is hard, especially if you’re looking for a serious relationship.
While I’m here for the sex-positivity of our gay community, it can leave us feeling lonely. How can you have a long-term relationship when it seems like all gay men are just looking for sex?
However, with sites like OkCupid!, there’s hope for us gay romantics!
As a gay man who’s found dating men difficult himself, I’ve put together this list of the 10 best gay dating sites for men who want long-term relationships.
Hopefully one of these gay dating sites finds your Mr. Right!
Top 10 Gay Dating Apps and Sites
Best gay site for dating
2. Zoosk
Gay short-term or long-term relationships
3. Match.com
Best gay dating site for serious relationships
4. Adult Friend Finder (AFF)
Best gay hookup site
5. Elite Singles
Well-educated professional gay men
6. Grindr
Location based gay dating and hookups
7. Tinder
Getting back on the day dating scene
8. Plenty Of Fish (POF)
Best gay dating site for finding chemistry
9. OkCupid!
Diverse popular gay dating site for the LGBT community
10. Scruff
Gay hook ups and chats
1. EHarmony
Started in 2000, eHarmony is one of the most famous dating sites online, which helps to naturally increase the size of its user base.
Couples are matched based on personality traits and qualities like extraversion, emotional intimacy, and much more. What I like about eHarmony is how the “Two Of You Together” feature tells you exactly WHY you’re being matched with someone and what personality traits the site thinks that you share.
You’re not just blindly matched with someone and told to trust the algorithm!
While it’s not super popular with the gays, the site has millions of members and organizes 15 million matches every day, so there’s plenty of room for gay men looking to date.
You can use either the website or the eHarmony app, both of which have very simple UIs which are nice and easy to use.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
2. Zoosk
Zoosk is very popular with people in the 25-34 age range, so if you’re looking for gay dating but you’re on the younger side, this gay dating site is perfect for queer millennials.
One of the most unique features with Zoosk, in addition to its stupid name, is the “Zoosk Tokens” that you can buy with real money to give matches virtual digital gifts.
For instance, 20 coins get you a virtual bottle of red wine with two glasses, while 25 coins get you a digital teddy bear.
Fun stuff!
While digital gift-giving seems like a pointless cash-grab to me, it does appeal to some people. I suppose it’s the virtual equivalent of buying someone a drink at a bar… you spend a few dollars on them to show that you’re seriously interested and not just playing around.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
3. Match.com
If you want to do basically anything on Match.com, you need to have a premium membership. Now, that might sound like a bad thing, but it’s one of this dating site’s biggest advantages. Essentially, you weed out all the flakey people and are left with single gay men who are willing to pay a membership fee to find “the one”.
Match.com has been around for over 25 years, so they’re pretty good at the whole matchmaking thing by now. On the whole, the user base of this dating site tends to be people in their 30s or older who are looking to find a serious partner and settle down for the future.
The dating app lets you have up to 26 profile photos, which is good if you’ve got multiple hobbies/vacations you want to show off, and user profiles tend to be very detailed, including cute little icons to show you whether people smoke, drink, want children, are religious, and many other things.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
4. Adult Friend Finder (AFF)
Okay, I’m not going to lie, Adult Friend Finder is geared more toward sex and swinging than it is gay dating. However, some open-minded queer men do use AFF for online dating, especially if they want to find serious partners who are open-minded about sex.
You can filter guys on AFF according to gender, age, location, sexuality, profile photos, and much more. This sexy online dating site also has live cams to chat with other users, as well as adult chatrooms, blogs, education centers, and a whole lot more.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
5. Elite Singles
Elite Singles is an online dating site designed for people who are professionals and/or university educated. Users fill out a detailed personality questionnaire when they sign up, which takes about 20-25 minutes overall.
Like eHarmony, Elite Singles gives you “ice breaker” questions that you can use to start conversations when messaging users. The customer care team can also verify user profiles, so you can know for sure whether this hot guy talking to you is the real deal.
Phew!
On the downside, it’s mostly for straight people and the whole “elite” platform lends itself to arrogant self-important users who think they’re god’s gift to the earth… proceed with caution.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
6. Grindr
I can’t have a gay dating site review without talking about Grindr – the granddaddy of them all. While this application for gay dating is geared toward sex and hookups, there are filters on this infamous gay hookup app that allow you to search for guys who want something more serious.
We’re not all looking for “right now” (Grindr slang for sex).
Grindr is great for both free and premium users – free users get most of the same features, but can see fewer guys. You can link to your social media pages, post multiple photos, and send as many private messages and photos as you want.
The app has many filters to choose from, though they recently removed the ethnicity filter in wake of the BLM protests. Good riddance!
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
7. Tinder
Tinder is one of the best gay dating apps because it’s like the yin to Grindr’s yang. Most gays looking for sex are on Grindr, but many of the gays looking for romance are on Tinder.
Like Grindr, Tinder keeps it simple. It’s all about looks. You’re shown a couple pictures of a person, and you decide in a split-second whether or not you would want to plow them.
You know what? Fair enough.
Adam4Adam com might have the best matchmaking algorithm in the world, but if you’re not attracted to a guy, it’s just not gonna work.
So for men seeking men who don’t want to read a dating profile longer than the Magna Carta, Tinder can be a great choice. Also, you only speak once you’ve both “swiped right” to indicate interest in each other… you never feel like you’re punching above your weight when messaging!
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
8. Plenty Of Fish (POF)
I, like many gay men, first discovered this website when it was plugged in Gaga’s music video for “Telephone” back in 2010.
Open to all sexualities and gender identity options, Plenty Of Fish (or POF) is a dating site that uses an in-depth personality assessment to match you to hot guys in your area.
You can also use their famous “Chemistry Predictor” test designed by dating experts to match someone based on not just personality traits, but additional things like sex habits.
Count me in!
POF comes with both a mobile app and a gay dating website, though I would say that the site is better. There are plenty of great apps for gay people out there, so I’d stick with the website for this one.
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
9. OkCupid!
If you like doing questionnaires, you’re going to love OkCupid!
Among the top gay dating websites online, OkCupid asks you many, many questions when you sign up, with the gay dating app assessing your personality in-depth to match you with many hot guys from the local dating pool.
You can check out your “featured matches” or use the search tool to filter through 1000s of matches from the user base.
OKC is known for its diverse gender options and orientation options, whether you’re gay, bisexual, trans, non-binary, or anything else. Their website is very lively and colorful, helping you find all kinds of relationships.
OkCupid! has been a favorite among gay guys looking for dates for many years now. It’s queer, it’s quirky, and it’s got millions of dating profiles to peruse.
Good stuff!
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
10. Scruff
Another one of the sites like Grindr, Scruff is a location-based gay hookup app designed for queer men from all walks of life. Most profile settings are optional, so you can fill out as much or as little as you want.
The app is more sex-based, but it’s possible to chat and organize dates too. Lots of couples actually have linked Scruff accounts which they use for organizing threesomes and orgies, so this is a really good gay dating app if you’re looking for an open or semi-open relationship.
If all this wasn’t enough, Scruff also organizes meet-ups and events too. Woof!
PROS
CONS
Main Features:
Conclusion – What’s The Top Queer Dating App?
For me, the greatest day gating sites have to be Tinder and Match.com, though there are pros and cons to all of these gay dating sites depending on what you’re looking for and what kind of person you are.
Whichever of these gay dating sites works for you, I hope you find the gay love you’re looking for!