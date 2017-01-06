mail

Freedom brings a night of hope

By Joyell Nevins

Analysis: Surviving the storm

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Arts scholarship opportunity

SDCNN Staff

Big bowls of richness

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Far, far a-gay

By Chris Azzopardi | Q-Syndicate

Guest editorial: Activist basics for the Trump era

Posted: January 6th, 2017 | Editorial, Opinion & News, Opinions | No Comments

By JD Davids | Positive Thoughts

Regardless of where we sit — or where we toss and turn — during these long nights since the United States presidential election, many of us are wondering what we can do to take care of ourselves and each other and how we can even hold our gains in the HIV epidemic, much less prevent the loss of significant ground. Read More

Calendar — Jan. 6-Jan. 19, 2017

Posted: January 6th, 2017 | Calendar, Opinion & News | No Comments

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Top of the Bay at the Porta Vista: Meet on the fifth floor of the Porto Vista Hotel for Top of the Bay San Diego — the original LGBT happy hour — located on the Ripassi Rooftop with beautiful harbor views. The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m. Round trip shuttle service is available to and from Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest. Attendees also receive a hand stamp, good for free entry into Rich’s 10 p.m. to midnight every Friday; ask front desk for hand stamp. Visit bit.ly/2hQVnXv. Read More

Guest editorial: A tale of two elections

Posted: January 6th, 2017 | Editorial, Opinion & News, Opinions | 1 Comment

Democrats both terrified and triumphant

By Francine Busby

I began election night doing upbeat media interviews at the Democratic Election Night Party. I predicted that we would be witnessing the historic election of the first female president of the United States and that Democratic candidates would rack up victories in local races across San Diego County due to a surge in registration, a strong field of candidates and our increased capacity to win elections. Read More

Gay News Briefs — Jan. 6, 2017

Posted: January 6th, 2017 | Gay News Briefs, News, Opinion & News | No Comments

CORONATION SET FOR IMPERIAL COURT

Coronation 45 for the Imperial Court de San Diego will take place Feb. 4 at the Handlery Hotel, located at 950 Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley.

A complimentary hospitality welcome to guests will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the hotel and the coronation ceremony will be from 5:30-10 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and include light hors d’oeuvres.  Read More

