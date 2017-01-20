mail

A peaceful transition

You can do it!

This little light

A tribute to Kensington’s ‘play caves’

Fortune Theatre presents ‘Liaisons’

Guest Editorial: Be a part of local LGBT history

Posted: January 20th, 2017 | Editorial, Opinion & News, Opinions | No Comments

Historical film documenting bars and a webTV project about Balboa Park seek your input to stir up the past

By Lambda Archives Staff

Lambda Archives is pleased to be participating in two fun projects that highlight different parts of San Diego’s rich LGBTQ history, and we are seeking your help. Read More

Calendar — Jan. 20-Feb. 2, 2017

Posted: January 20th, 2017 | Calendar, Opinion & News | No Comments

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Restaurant Week: The 13th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week continues through Jan. 22 with more than 180 restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options. This year, San Diego Restaurant Week partners with local Girl Scouts to celebrate the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego 100 years ago, as well as the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout cookies. To celebrate, chefs are getting creative with America’s favorite cookies with special offerings for Restaurant Week diners. Visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com. Read More

Guest Editorial: Stop stuttering in 2017

Posted: January 20th, 2017 | Editorial, Opinion & News, Opinions | No Comments

By Jane Fraser

For many people, ringing in the New Year brings hope and joyful anticipation. But for those who struggle with stuttering, the old fears of speaking and being teased remain the same — year after year.

Many readers don’t know that help for stuttering is available from so many places. Read More

Gay News Briefs — Jan. 20, 2017

Posted: January 20th, 2017 | Gay News Briefs, Opinion & News | No Comments

OBAMA COMMUTES MANNING’S SENTENCE

President Obama commuted the sentence of former Army soldier Chelsea Manning this week.

Known as Bradley when she joined the Army, Manning was serving a 35-year sentence for stealing and leaking thousands of pages of documents revealing U.S. military and diplomatic secrets through WikiLeaks in 2010. Read More

