Our sister publication, San Diego Uptown News, will not publish Dec. 30, so that our employees may enjoy an extended vacation between the holidays. This is the first time in the paper’s history that it has not been published on a scheduled date. Please look for it again on Jan. 13 or pick up the last issue, dated Dec. 16, which is currently in distribution around the neighborhood or visit it online at sduptownnews.com . Read More

After the doom and gloom of our fall — and boy did moods around here fall — I’ve noticed, with the approach of the holidays, an unusually earnest air of festivity around town. Read More

Beatles vs. Stones Christmas Show: This musical shootout at the Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave. in Solana Beach, will match Beatles tribute band Abbey Road against Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $19 and $21, and may be purchased online at bellyup.com , by phone at 858-481-8140 or at the box office. Read More

Dan Uhler: Recovering lives, one person at a time Profiles in Advocacy | Ian Morton My December “Profiles in Advocacy” column is always special to me, in that it marks the anniversary of my foray into celebrating San Diego’s local advocacy heroes. Read More

Indoor street food By Frank Sabatini Jr. I’ve never been to Thailand, but everyone I know who has traveled there raves about the street food, insisting it’s foolproof in terms of flavor and price. Enter J&T Thai Street Food in Linda Vista. A friend of mine feels the fast-casual eatery encapsulates the basic soul of dishes he buys often from vendors lining the roads of Bangkok — clean, tasty and affordable. Read More

A numb new year? Life Beyond Therapy | Michael Kimmel Why do we numb ourselves? What is it we don’t want to feel? Is it so bad to “take the edge off”? Of course not, but how do you get there? Do you need something external (drugs, alcohol, sex, shopping) to make you feel better, or is there a way to get there on your own? Read More

Foodie Flashes By Frank Sabatini Jr. After shuttering 16 years ago, The BBQ Pit in North Park has reopened. Former longtime employee Tony Daniel purchased the standing lease, did some minor remodeling, and brought back the original menu items. Read More

An evolutionary endeavor LGBT business partners grow budding dog treat company By Dave Fidlin It started with an experiment in the kitchen and has since blossomed into a small, local business venture that has yielded partnerships, a film cameo and many, many happy four-footed pets. Read More

Foodie Flashes Dec. 9, 2016 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Lety Gonzalez of Uptown Tavern grabbed top honors at the seventh annual SoNo Fest Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 4 at 32nd and Thorn streets. Read More

All I want for Christmas is the perfect relationship By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy As Christmas nears, many of my single clients want Santa to bring them the “perfect relationship” and leave it under the tree (nicely wrapped, of course). As a psychotherapist, I am happy to play cupid, but I insist on being a cupid based in reality. In this column, I’ll include questions you can ask yourself to increase the likelihood of finding that perfect woman/man under your Christmas tree. Read More

The donkey and the well By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters Senior Matters is a column of reality, hope, history — and information and stories that are of curiosity, interest and/or assistance to readers of all ages — as perceived, seen and experienced by me, a youth who lived to become a senior. Read More

In defense of flaking By Ben Cartwright | Back Out With Benny I had an interesting conversation with a man at a bar recently. After sitting next to each other for about 10 months, we struck up a conversation and the topic of “flaking” came up. “Flakes,” for those who don’t know, are those who tend to say they’ll show up somewhere or do something, but then bail out, usually with no notice, reason, or phone call. Read More

Guest editorial: Five tips for shopping for the health plan that best fits you Covered California’s three-month open-enrollment period started Nov.1, but now is still a great time to shop for the best fit for your health coverage. Approximately 1.4 million people are enrolled in a health plan through Covered California, yet it is estimated that thousands of LGBT Californians remain uninsured, even though nine out of 10 of them are eligible for thousands of dollars in federal subsidies to help them pay their monthly premiums. Read More

Holy bulgogi! By Frank Sabatini Jr. Ask any staffer at 356 Korean BBQ & Bar what the three-digit number in the restaurant’s name signifies, and you’ll be told in rehearsed fashion that it’s “the right temperature for cooking” — in degrees Fahrenheit, of course. Then, likely before you finish reading the menu, a parade of side dishes and dipping sauces arrive, encircling the grill built into the middle of your table. Read More

Reverse mortgages: a retirement safety net By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters Baby boomers, those born between 1946-1964, collided with the great recession of the late 2000s. Millions saw their retirement investments and savings greatly and suddenly diminished. For many, the bulk of those assets is the equity they have in their homes, for which values fell dramatically. In short, they became the victims of unforeseen circumstances just as they were retiring and the social safety nets designed to supplement responsible and reasonable senior living standards are not currently sufficient to support this rapidly growing senior population. Read More

Elections, thank-you’s and looking ahead By Lambda Archives Staff | Out of the Archives Of course, we are all still stunned (whether you voted for Clinton, Trump, someone else or “none of the above”); the outcome of the election was almost universally unexpected. But all the shouting is now over and the “fat lady” (Electoral College) is about to sing. Read More

Foodie Flashes Nov. 25, 2016 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Winemaker Emily Bloom asks, “Why should grapes have all the fun?” when citing seven different alternative-fruit wines available for the current soft opening of California Fruit Wine Company’s new tasting room in Hillcrest. The company’s production facility was established several years ago in Carlsbad by siblings Alan and Brian Haghighi for crafting vinos made with pineapples, mangos, pomegranates and cherries. Cranberries have entered into the equation for a seasonal wine that’s now available through the holidays. Read More

The trans community and me By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy For several years, people have asked me to write a column about the trans community. As a cis male, I deferred. Instead, I asked trans friends to write something, but, no dice. Read More

Letters to the editor – Nov. 25, 2016 Sharing is caring [Ref: “Profiles in Advocacy: Keeping the torch lit for LGBT seniors,” Vol. 7, Issue 22, or online at tinyurl.com/z8oxo98.] The article that featured me has gotten much attention. I know that oftentimes people don’t make online comments, so I just wanted you to know that Bob and I have both been approached by complete strangers who recognize us from the article and have shared how inspirational it was and the hope it gave them in their own lives. Read More

Feeling Safe Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy This is not the column I expected to write this week. I did not expect to awaken with dread the morning after the recent election. I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to face a world where Donald Trump was the president-elect. I was scared of what would happen. I didn’t feel safe. Read More