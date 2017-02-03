It’s been about two weeks since we’ve entered the Twilight Zone. The Doomsday Clock, which represents a symbolic countdown to global disaster, is now set at two and a half minutes till catastrophe. Read More

Annual AIDS Tijuana Party: What does it take to become the next Monarchs and Prince and Princess de Rio de Tijuana? It starts with being at the Redwing Bar & Grill, 4012 30th St., on Friday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Read More

I am hardly alone in my apprehension about what a Donald Trump presidency means for the state of our union. Read More

While I strongly disagree with her choice for presidents, thank you for this very up-close look at Gina Roberts and her views. Read More

Featured

Local women rocking the boat Fundraiser for Women’s Museum honors local elected officials By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor Originally founded in 1995 by Mary Maschal, who opened her Golden Hill home to the public after having gathered relevant collectibles and memorabilia for over a decade, the Women’s Museum of California is now located in Liberty Station. Read More

Foodie Flashes – Feb. 3, 2017 By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Foodie Flashes Former home to the Claire de Lune Coffee Lounge, the 1929 building is still undergoing a full remodel as a menu of Mexican, Peruvian, Costa Rican and Cuban dishes is finalized. Read More

AFCSL recruiting new players Upcoming softball season begins in March By Jeff Praught America’s Finest City Softball League (AFCSL) begins its 37th season in March, and San Diego’s largest softball league is happily accepting new players across several divisions. Read More

In honor of women By Ben Cartwright | Back Out With Benny I love women; I was raised by them, educated by them, have worked for them, and have benefited from their many contributions to our society and world. Read More

Dipping into our collections By Lambda Archives Staff | Out of the Archives In a change from our usual reporting on events at Lambda Archives, we are going to mix things up to highlight some of our collections this time. We’ve chosen to highlight a collection that was processed very recently by a volunteer, Caro Vera, who also provided this report on the collection. The Archives is grateful for volunteers including Caro, who make all of what we do possible. Read More

How to forgive By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy Just in time for Valentine’s Day, that day when many of us remember the men and women who hurt us, broke our hearts or “done us wrong,” I offer you some ideas on how to forgive those who have hurt you. I was inspired to write this after reading Colin Tipping’s terrific book, “Radical Forgiveness.” I’d like to share with you my version of forgiveness, which although is inspired by Mr. Tipping’s, diverges from it in several important ways. Read More

What love can do By Ian Morton | Profiles in Advocacy With the new year upon us, we set new goals and hopefully some of those goals include ways to strengthen advocacy in the coming year. The San Diego Foundation building, the Malin Burnham Center for Civic Engagement, houses many of the city’s nonprofit foundations and projects — including the foundation at which I work, San Diego Human Dignity Foundation — and it is always an inspirational place to visit. In 2016, we got a new neighbor: “Love Does.” Read More

Foodie Flashes By Frank Sabatini Jr. Accomplished chef Claudette Wilkins has been hired to oversee research and development for the Rise & Shine Restaurant Group, which operates multiple locations of Fig Tree Café and Breakfast Republic. She will eventually helm the kitchen of the group’s upcoming El Jardin, a concept spotlighting modern and traditional Mexican cuisine that’s due to open early next year in Liberty Station. Read More

January is ‘divorce month’ By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy I didn’t make this up. I was reading a professional journal and this was mentioned in an article on counseling couples. They didn’t explain why, so I did a little research of my own to see if they just put this in the article to get my attention or if there really is some truth to it. Read More

Assessing senior needs — Part 2 By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters Symbolically, we each have a set of bricks with which we can build plans for what life as a senior will look like. The rub is that the quality and quantity of our individual brick inventories are not identical. Understanding where our individual strengths and weaknesses lie is absolutely essential to identifying what is possible and what is not. Read More

Letters to the editor – Jan. 20, 2017 Art appreciation [Ref: “Arts scholarship opportunity,” Vol. 8, Issue 1, or online at tinyurl.com/j9jcbwh] Thank you to the staff of SDCNN for reporting on this awesome opportunity. The photo includes local artist Christina Schultz, who I had the honor of sharing a booth at ArtWalk in the past. Read More

Making changes By Brian White | Fitness News Make one big change in each of the three places you spend the most time in 2017. Your workplace. With some proper cleaning and filing, everyone should be able to free up at least a half of a drawer to recreate their very own “health drawer.” This drawer is dedicated to you and your well-being; it should be filled with healthy snacks, non-toxic cleaning supplies, healthy condiments, water, teas and medicine to keep you healthy when there is sickness going through the office. Read More

2016 in review: What the celebs said By Chris Azzopardi | Q-Interview Beyond Mariah Carey calling me “dahhhling” in her famous diva affectation as my childhood self landed somewhere over the moon, a lot happened in 2016. Here’s a collection of some standout quotes from [the QSyndicate interviews], including some Hollywood queens — and one horny JoBro. Read More

Real change By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy Every year, around this time, clients ask me: How can I make this new year better? How can I make real changes in my life? How can I be less stressed out? Less lonely? Make more money? I can’t promise answers to all your desires, but I’d like to use this column to suggest how you can make changes that really last, leaving maladaptive old habits behind. Read More

Deep Inside Hollywood – Jan. 6, 2017 By Romeo San Vicente Kate McKinnon takes the lead She already has an Emmy for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” and she’s managed to steal every scene she had in the ensemble comedies “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds” and now “Office Christmas Party.” Read More

San Diego a destination for all By Ben Cartwright | Back Out With Benny If you are on Facebook, you may have noticed the “Year in Review” feature that users were able to access. The social media platform’s algorithms created a cute little video of your top photos of the year and had some facts about your Facebook usage over the year. In 2016, I added 299 new friends, reacted to 64,607 posts (be it likes, hearts, wows, sads, or angries) and checked in to 906 places. Read More

Foodie Flashes – Jan. 6, 2017 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Concept Two Seven Eight, the new Hillcrest restaurant named after owner Jessica Fisher’s past apartment number in New York when she worked there as a pastry chef, is officially open for nightly dinner service. It replaces the former Tractor Room. Chef de Cuisine Rachel Synder describes the menu concept as “New American cuisine,” which features pasta, slow-cooked chicken and dishes using locally sourced veggies. The offerings, she adds, will further expand, and weekend brunch will be introduced in mid-February. In addition, a full bar and cocktail program is in place. 3687 Fifth Ave., 619-278-0080, concepttwoseveneight.com. Read More

Assessing senior needs By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters This is the first of a three-part series about assessing and addressing the needs of seniors. Part one categorizes the most basic concerns of all adults and provides a list of the “needs categories,” which include income and assets, expenses, housing, health and healthcare, geographic location and support systems. But first, what is the “aging crisis” we are hearing more about? Read More