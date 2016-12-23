mail

A look back online

Woman of the year

Dippity do dah day

A year of growth

Good things come to those who are Megan Mullally

Briefs — Dec. 23, 2016 – Jan. 5, 2017

UPTOWN NEWS WILL NOT PUBLISH DEC. 30

Our sister publication, San Diego Uptown News, will not publish Dec. 30, so that our employees may enjoy an extended vacation between the holidays. This is the first time in the paper’s history that it has not been published on a scheduled date. Please look for it again on Jan. 13 or pick up the last issue, dated Dec. 16, which is currently in distribution around the neighborhood or visit it online at sduptownnews.com. Read More

Guest Editorial: Our neighbor’s cat’s nephew

Lee Lynch | The Amazon Trail

After the doom and gloom of our fall — and boy did moods around here fall — I’ve noticed, with the approach of the holidays, an unusually earnest air of festivity around town. Read More

Calendar — Dec. 23, 2016-Jan. 5, 2017

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Beatles vs. Stones Christmas Show: This musical shootout at the Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave. in Solana Beach, will match Beatles tribute band Abbey Road against Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $19 and $21, and may be purchased online at bellyup.com, by phone at 858-481-8140 or at the box office. Read More

