Regardless of where we sit — or where we toss and turn — during these long nights since the United States presidential election, many of us are wondering what we can do to take care of ourselves and each other and how we can even hold our gains in the HIV epidemic, much less prevent the loss of significant ground. Read More

Top of the Bay at the Porta Vista: Meet on the fifth floor of the Porto Vista Hotel for Top of the Bay San Diego — the original LGBT happy hour — located on the Ripassi Rooftop with beautiful harbor views. The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m. Round trip shuttle service is available to and from Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest. Attendees also receive a hand stamp, good for free entry into Rich’s 10 p.m. to midnight every Friday; ask front desk for hand stamp. Visit bit.ly/2hQVnXv . Read More

I began election night doing upbeat media interviews at the Democratic Election Night Party. I predicted that we would be witnessing the historic election of the first female president of the United States and that Democratic candidates would rack up victories in local races across San Diego County due to a surge in registration, a strong field of candidates and our increased capacity to win elections. Read More

A complimentary hospitality welcome to guests will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the hotel and the coronation ceremony will be from 5:30-10 p.m.

Coronation 45 for the Imperial Court de San Diego will take place Feb. 4 at the Handlery Hotel, located at 950 Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley.

Featured

2016 in review: What the celebs said By Chris Azzopardi | Q-Interview Beyond Mariah Carey calling me “dahhhling” in her famous diva affectation as my childhood self landed somewhere over the moon, a lot happened in 2016. Here’s a collection of some standout quotes from [the QSyndicate interviews], including some Hollywood queens — and one horny JoBro. Read More

Real change By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy Every year, around this time, clients ask me: How can I make this new year better? How can I make real changes in my life? How can I be less stressed out? Less lonely? Make more money? I can’t promise answers to all your desires, but I’d like to use this column to suggest how you can make changes that really last, leaving maladaptive old habits behind. Read More

Deep Inside Hollywood – Jan. 6, 2017 By Romeo San Vicente Kate McKinnon takes the lead She already has an Emmy for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” and she’s managed to steal every scene she had in the ensemble comedies “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds” and now “Office Christmas Party.” Read More

San Diego a destination for all By Ben Cartwright | Back Out With Benny If you are on Facebook, you may have noticed the “Year in Review” feature that users were able to access. The social media platform’s algorithms created a cute little video of your top photos of the year and had some facts about your Facebook usage over the year. In 2016, I added 299 new friends, reacted to 64,607 posts (be it likes, hearts, wows, sads, or angries) and checked in to 906 places. Read More

Foodie Flashes – Jan. 6, 2017 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Concept Two Seven Eight, the new Hillcrest restaurant named after owner Jessica Fisher’s past apartment number in New York when she worked there as a pastry chef, is officially open for nightly dinner service. It replaces the former Tractor Room. Chef de Cuisine Rachel Synder describes the menu concept as “New American cuisine,” which features pasta, slow-cooked chicken and dishes using locally sourced veggies. The offerings, she adds, will further expand, and weekend brunch will be introduced in mid-February. In addition, a full bar and cocktail program is in place. 3687 Fifth Ave., 619-278-0080, concepttwoseveneight.com. Read More

Assessing senior needs By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters This is the first of a three-part series about assessing and addressing the needs of seniors. Part one categorizes the most basic concerns of all adults and provides a list of the “needs categories,” which include income and assets, expenses, housing, health and healthcare, geographic location and support systems. But first, what is the “aging crisis” we are hearing more about? Read More

Dan Uhler: Recovering lives, one person at a time Profiles in Advocacy | Ian Morton My December “Profiles in Advocacy” column is always special to me, in that it marks the anniversary of my foray into celebrating San Diego’s local advocacy heroes. Read More

Indoor street food By Frank Sabatini Jr. I’ve never been to Thailand, but everyone I know who has traveled there raves about the street food, insisting it’s foolproof in terms of flavor and price. Enter J&T Thai Street Food in Linda Vista. A friend of mine feels the fast-casual eatery encapsulates the basic soul of dishes he buys often from vendors lining the roads of Bangkok — clean, tasty and affordable. Read More

A numb new year? Life Beyond Therapy | Michael Kimmel Why do we numb ourselves? What is it we don’t want to feel? Is it so bad to “take the edge off”? Of course not, but how do you get there? Do you need something external (drugs, alcohol, sex, shopping) to make you feel better, or is there a way to get there on your own? Read More

Foodie Flashes By Frank Sabatini Jr. After shuttering 16 years ago, The BBQ Pit in North Park has reopened. Former longtime employee Tony Daniel purchased the standing lease, did some minor remodeling, and brought back the original menu items. Read More

An evolutionary endeavor LGBT business partners grow budding dog treat company By Dave Fidlin It started with an experiment in the kitchen and has since blossomed into a small, local business venture that has yielded partnerships, a film cameo and many, many happy four-footed pets. Read More

Foodie Flashes Dec. 9, 2016 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Lety Gonzalez of Uptown Tavern grabbed top honors at the seventh annual SoNo Fest Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 4 at 32nd and Thorn streets. Read More

All I want for Christmas is the perfect relationship By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy As Christmas nears, many of my single clients want Santa to bring them the “perfect relationship” and leave it under the tree (nicely wrapped, of course). As a psychotherapist, I am happy to play cupid, but I insist on being a cupid based in reality. In this column, I’ll include questions you can ask yourself to increase the likelihood of finding that perfect woman/man under your Christmas tree. Read More

The donkey and the well By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters Senior Matters is a column of reality, hope, history — and information and stories that are of curiosity, interest and/or assistance to readers of all ages — as perceived, seen and experienced by me, a youth who lived to become a senior. Read More

In defense of flaking By Ben Cartwright | Back Out With Benny I had an interesting conversation with a man at a bar recently. After sitting next to each other for about 10 months, we struck up a conversation and the topic of “flaking” came up. “Flakes,” for those who don’t know, are those who tend to say they’ll show up somewhere or do something, but then bail out, usually with no notice, reason, or phone call. Read More

Guest editorial: Five tips for shopping for the health plan that best fits you Covered California’s three-month open-enrollment period started Nov.1, but now is still a great time to shop for the best fit for your health coverage. Approximately 1.4 million people are enrolled in a health plan through Covered California, yet it is estimated that thousands of LGBT Californians remain uninsured, even though nine out of 10 of them are eligible for thousands of dollars in federal subsidies to help them pay their monthly premiums. Read More

Holy bulgogi! By Frank Sabatini Jr. Ask any staffer at 356 Korean BBQ & Bar what the three-digit number in the restaurant’s name signifies, and you’ll be told in rehearsed fashion that it’s “the right temperature for cooking” — in degrees Fahrenheit, of course. Then, likely before you finish reading the menu, a parade of side dishes and dipping sauces arrive, encircling the grill built into the middle of your table. Read More