Lambda Archives is pleased to be participating in two fun projects that highlight different parts of San Diego’s rich LGBTQ history, and we are seeking your help. Read More

Historical film documenting bars and a webTV project about Balboa Park seek your input to stir up the past

Restaurant Week: The 13th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week continues through Jan. 22 with more than 180 restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options. This year, San Diego Restaurant Week partners with local Girl Scouts to celebrate the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego 100 years ago, as well as the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout cookies. To celebrate, chefs are getting creative with America’s favorite cookies with special offerings for Restaurant Week diners. Visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com . Read More

Many readers don’t know that help for stuttering is available from so many places. Read More

For many people, ringing in the New Year brings hope and joyful anticipation. But for those who struggle with stuttering, the old fears of speaking and being teased remain the same — year after year.

Known as Bradley when she joined the Army, Manning was serving a 35-year sentence for stealing and leaking thousands of pages of documents revealing U.S. military and diplomatic secrets through WikiLeaks in 2010. Read More

What love can do By Ian Morton | Profiles in Advocacy With the new year upon us, we set new goals and hopefully some of those goals include ways to strengthen advocacy in the coming year. The San Diego Foundation building, the Malin Burnham Center for Civic Engagement, houses many of the city’s nonprofit foundations and projects — including the foundation at which I work, San Diego Human Dignity Foundation — and it is always an inspirational place to visit. In 2016, we got a new neighbor: “Love Does.” Read More

Foodie Flashes By Frank Sabatini Jr. Accomplished chef Claudette Wilkins has been hired to oversee research and development for the Rise & Shine Restaurant Group, which operates multiple locations of Fig Tree Café and Breakfast Republic. She will eventually helm the kitchen of the group’s upcoming El Jardin, a concept spotlighting modern and traditional Mexican cuisine that’s due to open early next year in Liberty Station. Read More

January is ‘divorce month’ By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy I didn’t make this up. I was reading a professional journal and this was mentioned in an article on counseling couples. They didn’t explain why, so I did a little research of my own to see if they just put this in the article to get my attention or if there really is some truth to it. Read More

Assessing senior needs — Part 2 By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters Symbolically, we each have a set of bricks with which we can build plans for what life as a senior will look like. The rub is that the quality and quantity of our individual brick inventories are not identical. Understanding where our individual strengths and weaknesses lie is absolutely essential to identifying what is possible and what is not. Read More

Letters to the editor – Jan. 20, 2017 Art appreciation [Ref: “Arts scholarship opportunity,” Vol. 8, Issue 1, or online at tinyurl.com/j9jcbwh] Thank you to the staff of SDCNN for reporting on this awesome opportunity. The photo includes local artist Christina Schultz, who I had the honor of sharing a booth at ArtWalk in the past. Read More

Making changes By Brian White | Fitness News Make one big change in each of the three places you spend the most time in 2017. Your workplace. With some proper cleaning and filing, everyone should be able to free up at least a half of a drawer to recreate their very own “health drawer.” This drawer is dedicated to you and your well-being; it should be filled with healthy snacks, non-toxic cleaning supplies, healthy condiments, water, teas and medicine to keep you healthy when there is sickness going through the office. Read More

2016 in review: What the celebs said By Chris Azzopardi | Q-Interview Beyond Mariah Carey calling me “dahhhling” in her famous diva affectation as my childhood self landed somewhere over the moon, a lot happened in 2016. Here’s a collection of some standout quotes from [the QSyndicate interviews], including some Hollywood queens — and one horny JoBro. Read More

Real change By Michael Kimmel | Life Beyond Therapy Every year, around this time, clients ask me: How can I make this new year better? How can I make real changes in my life? How can I be less stressed out? Less lonely? Make more money? I can’t promise answers to all your desires, but I’d like to use this column to suggest how you can make changes that really last, leaving maladaptive old habits behind. Read More

Deep Inside Hollywood – Jan. 6, 2017 By Romeo San Vicente Kate McKinnon takes the lead She already has an Emmy for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” and she’s managed to steal every scene she had in the ensemble comedies “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds” and now “Office Christmas Party.” Read More

San Diego a destination for all By Ben Cartwright | Back Out With Benny If you are on Facebook, you may have noticed the “Year in Review” feature that users were able to access. The social media platform’s algorithms created a cute little video of your top photos of the year and had some facts about your Facebook usage over the year. In 2016, I added 299 new friends, reacted to 64,607 posts (be it likes, hearts, wows, sads, or angries) and checked in to 906 places. Read More

Foodie Flashes – Jan. 6, 2017 By Frank Sabatini Jr. Concept Two Seven Eight, the new Hillcrest restaurant named after owner Jessica Fisher’s past apartment number in New York when she worked there as a pastry chef, is officially open for nightly dinner service. It replaces the former Tractor Room. Chef de Cuisine Rachel Synder describes the menu concept as “New American cuisine,” which features pasta, slow-cooked chicken and dishes using locally sourced veggies. The offerings, she adds, will further expand, and weekend brunch will be introduced in mid-February. In addition, a full bar and cocktail program is in place. 3687 Fifth Ave., 619-278-0080, concepttwoseveneight.com. Read More

Assessing senior needs By William E. Kelly | Senior Matters This is the first of a three-part series about assessing and addressing the needs of seniors. Part one categorizes the most basic concerns of all adults and provides a list of the “needs categories,” which include income and assets, expenses, housing, health and healthcare, geographic location and support systems. But first, what is the “aging crisis” we are hearing more about? Read More

Dan Uhler: Recovering lives, one person at a time Profiles in Advocacy | Ian Morton My December “Profiles in Advocacy” column is always special to me, in that it marks the anniversary of my foray into celebrating San Diego’s local advocacy heroes. Read More

Indoor street food By Frank Sabatini Jr. I’ve never been to Thailand, but everyone I know who has traveled there raves about the street food, insisting it’s foolproof in terms of flavor and price. Enter J&T Thai Street Food in Linda Vista. A friend of mine feels the fast-casual eatery encapsulates the basic soul of dishes he buys often from vendors lining the roads of Bangkok — clean, tasty and affordable. Read More

A numb new year? Life Beyond Therapy | Michael Kimmel Why do we numb ourselves? What is it we don’t want to feel? Is it so bad to “take the edge off”? Of course not, but how do you get there? Do you need something external (drugs, alcohol, sex, shopping) to make you feel better, or is there a way to get there on your own? Read More

Foodie Flashes By Frank Sabatini Jr. After shuttering 16 years ago, The BBQ Pit in North Park has reopened. Former longtime employee Tony Daniel purchased the standing lease, did some minor remodeling, and brought back the original menu items. Read More

An evolutionary endeavor LGBT business partners grow budding dog treat company By Dave Fidlin It started with an experiment in the kitchen and has since blossomed into a small, local business venture that has yielded partnerships, a film cameo and many, many happy four-footed pets. Read More