Guest Editorial: Nightmares on labor, race and poverty

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 | Editorial, Opinion & News, Opinions | No Comments

By Rick Braatz

It’s been about two weeks since we’ve entered the Twilight Zone. The Doomsday Clock, which represents a symbolic countdown to global disaster, is now set at two and a half minutes till catastrophe. Read More

Calendar — Feb. 3-Feb. 16, 2017

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 | Calendar, Opinion & News | No Comments

FEATURED EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Annual AIDS Tijuana Party: What does it take to become the next Monarchs and Prince and Princess de Rio de Tijuana? It starts with being at the Redwing Bar & Grill, 4012 30th St., on Friday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Read More

Guest Editorial: Where I’ll draw the line in the Trump years

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 | Editorial, Opinion & News, Opinions | No Comments

By Rep. Scott Peters

(Editor’s note: This was originally published in the San Diego Union-Tribune on Jan. 26.)

I am hardly alone in my apprehension about what a Donald Trump presidency means for the state of our union. Read More

Letters to the editor — Feb. 3, 2017

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 | Editorial, Letters to the editor, Opinion & News | No Comments

Differing views, shared interests

[Ref: “A peaceful transition,” Vol. 8, Issue 2, or online at tinyurl.com/h6vk7t9]

While I strongly disagree with her choice for presidents, thank you for this very up-close look at Gina Roberts and her views. Read More

